After some discussion at the table, Antigonish Town Council selected upgrades for Bay Street as the priority over two other potential projects for the upcoming construction season.

Council heard about three projects including Bay Steet, James Street, and Phase C of the Active Transportation Trail. Mayor Sean Cameron explained the Bay Street funding could potentially expire next year. Cameron said the tenders for the work can now go out earlier, and so when roads open in the spring, they can get to work.

Last year, work took place in the area between the bridge on the east end of Main Street and the railway tracks. Residents and business owners offered complaints about extended traffic delays and other issues.

When asked about mitigation of those sorts of issues, Cameron pointed to council’s discussion, noting they want to have more staff on hand and more control of the work site if possible. The work will include sewer and water upgrades and more.

As for when the work will get underway, they are hoping for the end of April or early May. Cameron said it will be a four-month project, adding traffic will be down to one lane with the plan to do the work at night.

Cost of for the work to the town is around $1.61 million.