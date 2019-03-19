Antigonish Town Council serves notice to leave ESREN

Last night, Antigonish Town Council became the latest municipality to give an official notice of intent to withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network. The town joined the Town of Mulgrave, the Town of Port Hawkesbury, and The Municipality of the District of Guysborough, all of which already voted to withdraw from the REN. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish also offered notice of intent to withdraw in February as a formality after deciding to resign with the REN in January.

Going forward, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council will look at their next steps to see what they can do to continue to make economic development a priority. She said she isn’t sure what this will look like in the future, but said staff are working with the province.

Boucher said the town will be involved with the REN until it officially winds down or disbands.