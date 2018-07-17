Antigonish Town Council supports three recommendations on ESREN

During Monday’s regular meeting, Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of supporting three recommendations regarding the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network, although one required an amendment.

Council voted to support ESREN in reporting to a single board as opposed to two. They also passed a request regarding funding for the ESREN.

The third recommendation was for a three year commitment to the REN. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says Council however balked at the recommendation as written and made a change.

The first two recommendations came from a committee of CAOs and clerks of the six municipalities involved in ESREN, and the third came from the liaison oversight committee. Boucher said the committee felt a commitment of three years would enable the ESREN to do more long-term planning and go forward with staff.

Boucher said the recommendations are going to the province for approval. She said she is confident the province will look at the matter seriously.

The mayor said she feels more confident in the ESREN than in April, when a number of municipalities including the town involved filed notice to potentially leave the REN.