Antigonish Town Council to Hold First Full Budget Meeting at the end of the Month

Antigonish Town Council is set to hold its first full council budget meeting on April 29.

While it is still early, Deputy Mayor William Cormier said the town posted a balanced budget without borrowing the last number of years and he anticipates the same this time around. He said the town doesn’t have any big ticket financial items on the books coming down the pipe.

When asked if the consolidation process will add to this year’s budget, Cormier said the only financial impact so far would come from the community engagement process. The province offered 75 per cent of the funding for the engagement sessions, with the remaining 25 per cent split between the town and county.