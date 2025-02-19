Antigonish Town Council to Hold Special Meeting to Discuss Several Funding Requests including St. FX Univeristy Bid to Host 2030 Special Olympics National Summer Games

Antigonish Town Council is hosting a special meeting next week to discuss funding requests, including one from STFX University about hosting the 2030 Special Olympics National Summer Games.

Bob Hale made a presentation to Antigonish Town Council on Monday night requesting $100,000 in funding support for the event. After discussion around the council table, members voted to discuss the funding request next week, as the bid has to be submitted in early March.

Hale made a similar presentation to Antigonish County Council last week, with the county offering $100,000 in funding for the local bid to host the games. If STFX doesn’t get the bid, the County will keep the money. The meeting is set for next Tuesday, when council will also discuss funding for the Easter U16 Challenge-U18 Cup football events slated for later this summer at STFX.