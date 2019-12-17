Antigonish Town Council to Introduce new Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-law

Town Council is looking to have first reading of its new municipal planning strategy and land

use bylaw on Thursday.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said one of the purposes of the first meeting is to set a time and date for the public hearing on the planning strategy. Boucher said the town has added a number of amendments to the planning strategy over the years and it got to the point where it became cumbersome.

The town later hosted a number of public meetings looking for input into the new MPS.

Boucher said with finite real estate options in the town, staff have to really consider how they use town land for maximum benefit, which she said is the goal of the new MPS and LUB.