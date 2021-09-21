Antigonish Town Council wants to talk to RCMP about Speeding and Open Drinking in the Community

Antigonish Town Council is looking to speak with RCMP on matters including speeding,

especially loud mufflers, and open drinking within the town.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council, councillors voiced complaints they received and even observed themselves of problematic behaviour in the area. A number of residents, some from Arbour Drive, also attended the meeting regarding those same concerns.

Council voted to invite RCMP representatives to the next regular council meeting and to bring up the concerns during the next police and licensing committee meeting. Mayor Laurie Boucher said there have been similar complaints in the past, particularly with the mufflers, but things seem to be getting worse. She also said other municipalities are dealing with the same issue, noting New Glasgow altered its bylaw to include loud mufflers.

Boucher said council will ask where the issues fit into the RCMP`s priorities and if they can make room.