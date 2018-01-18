Antigonish Town Councillor urges residents to switch to Reusable Shopping Bags

plastic bags is reduced, and more bags are being placed into landfills. An Antigonish Town Councillor wants area residents to reduce their use of plastic bags from grocery stores. Councillor Jack MacPherson says that the market forplastic bags is reduced, and more bags are being placed into landfills.

MacPherson says that use of reusable bags is encouraged, and he wants town and county residents to do what they can to protect the environment:

Halifax City Council is trying to put a ban on plastic bags, and MacPherson says that Antigonish has an opportunity to greatly reduce the amount of plastic bags that go into landfills.