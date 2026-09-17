Antigonish Town Councillors and St. FX staff visit Off-Campus Students for the Good Neighbour Program
Sep 17, 2026 | Local News
With STFX students back for the school year, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said he and some other councilors joined university staff in visiting some of the off-campus students as part of the Good Neighbour program.
St. FX University campus (St. FX University photo)
Cameron said they were able to share town and safety related information, while also asking students to be respectful of their fellow residents and local property. The mayor said he hasn’t heard much so far from residents regarding complaints.
The town, the county, local RCMP, STFX, the student’s union, and the Antigonish landlord Association partnered in the program and the good neighbours guide, which can be found on the town’s website.