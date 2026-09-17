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Antigonish Town Councillors and St. FX staff visit Off-Campus Students for the Good Neighbour Program

Sep 17, 2026 | Local News

With STFX students back for the school year, Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said he and some other councilors joined university staff in visiting some of the off-campus students as part of the Good Neighbour program.  

St. FX University campus (St. FX University photo)

Cameron said they were able to share town and safety related information, while also asking students to be respectful of their fellow residents and local property. The mayor said he hasn’t heard much so far from residents regarding complaints.
The town, the county, local RCMP, STFX, the student’s union, and the Antigonish landlord Association partnered in the program and the good neighbours guide, which can be found on the town’s website.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.