Antigonish Town hosts info session on solar garden project

The Town of Antigonish hosted an open house to answer questions and provide information on the municipality’s community solar garden project.

Held at council chambers on Tuesday evening, the event drew between 20-25 people. Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher explained the solar garden is just about ready to come online, noting the plan is to have it running by early Spring. It is expected to produce 1.65 megawatts of power.

Boucher said originally the plan was to use a subscription model but now the energy will go directly to the grid.

Boucher called the solar garden one more step in greening the community and puts them closer to their goal of zero emissions.