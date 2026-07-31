Antigonish Town Mayor Offers Water Update

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron yesterday commented on the water situation in the town.

As of Thursday afternoon, the town was on voluntary water restrictions while crews at the sewage treatment plant are installing new aeration equipment and completing warranty maintenance on existing lines, with the work expected to last until Sunday.

When asked about the situation, Cameron said staff are doing a balancing act, noting in the past they were able to pour cold water into the treatment plant to help with odor issues but cannot do that now with the water restrictions. Staff must monitor the plant and ensure the water temperature doesn’t rise, he said, adding they are recirculating water from the back end of the plant to the front.

With water restrictions taking place over the last two years along with dry and hot weather, Cameron said establishing another water source is key.

As of now, test wells have been drilled and the results have been positive, while the town is moving to the next steps of turning them to production wells and then transmission lines.