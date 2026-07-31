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Antigonish Town Mayor Offers Water Update

Jul 31, 2026 | Local News

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron yesterday commented on the water situation in the town.  
 
As of Thursday afternoon, the town was on voluntary water restrictions while crews at the sewage treatment plant are installing new aeration equipment and completing warranty maintenance on existing lines, with the work expected to last until Sunday.   
 
When asked about the situation, Cameron said staff are doing a balancing act, noting in the past they were able to pour cold water into the treatment plant to help with odor issues but cannot do that now with the water restrictions. Staff must monitor the plant and ensure the water temperature doesn’t rise, he said, adding they are recirculating water from the back end of the plant to the front.  
With water restrictions taking place over the last two years along with dry and hot weather, Cameron said establishing another water source is key.  
 
As of now, test wells have been drilled and the results have been positive, while the town is moving to the next steps of turning them to production wells and then transmission lines.   

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.