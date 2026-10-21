Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron Reflects on Council’s Work over the Past Two Years.

Town of Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said council’s two-year report card looks favourable. The current council was sworn in during October, 2024.
Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron (Town of Antigonish photo)
Cameron noted the amount of money spent on local infrastructure over that time amounts to around $12-14 million.
As for feedback, Cameron said it’s been positive from most people, noting most councilors ran on a commitment to improve infrastructure, and feels council delivered on that commitment.
When asked what’s on the docket for the next two years, Cameron again noted infrastructure is the main priority. He said council is looking potentially new source water wells and increasing the capacity of the sewer treatment plant back end.
Port Hawkesbury Paper's new Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm in Guysborough County has officially opened. A technical tour was held on the site on Tuesday, with a number of officials on site, including representatives from the three levels of government, contractors, as...
Antigonish Town Council heard a presentation about the 100th anniversary of the Town Electric Utility and as well as the Empower Antigonish Campaign during last night's regular meeting. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron called it a great story, noting successive...
The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged a Lyons Brook man with trafficking fentanyl. Through an ongoing investigation, members of the Unit say they learned of a man who had purchased fentanyl on the dark web and was having it delivered...
As part of the new branding for the Pictou Waterfront, there will be some new names in use. At last night's monthly meeting of council, it was noted that the new marina will be called Market Wharf Marina, while the lower part of town that includes Caladh Avenue,...
Pictou Town council wants more information on a possible solution to the cormorant problem. Department of Natural Resources wrote to council asking for a letter of support for a plan that DNR is working on with Nova Scotia Power to build a new habitat near the end...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.