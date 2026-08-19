Antigonish Town Officials Anticipate Water Levels at James River Dam to Fall with No Significant Rain Expected Soon

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron spoke about the water situation in the town following last night’s regular council meeting.

Earlier in the day, the town posted on social media about the current state of the water level at James River Dam, which is 16 to 18 inches below the top of the dam. The town institutes mandatory water conservation measures when the water levels reach 1 metre or 3.3 feet below the top of the dam.

Cameron said at the moment the reservoir is not refilling. He said things were holding for a bit, but with no big rain coming soon, the town anticipates the water line will start dropping.

When asked if he sees the water line dropping more with the coming influx of STFX students, Cameron said absolutely, also noting there are also people coming to the area for the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition.

The mayor also commented on the development of test wells to assist with the town’s water supply.