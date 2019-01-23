Antigonish Town Staff Review Bids for Hawthorne-Main Intersection Project

Antigonish Town staff are taking another look at bids they received for an intersection project.

The town received three bids for the Hawthorne-Main Intersection upgrades project with B.D. Clifton Contracting offering the lowest bid at just over $593,000 plus HST with a listed completion time of May 6 to June 30. The other bids we in excess of $700,000.

Following Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said all of the bids came in higher than anticipated. The town originally budgeted around $400,000 for the project. Boucher said staff is going to re-evaluate the bids, get more of a breakdown, and see if they can tighten them up while getting more clarity on what’s being provided.

The town was looking to have the project completed by the end of June.

Boucher said council forwarded $400,000 from last year’s budget for the project.