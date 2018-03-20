Antigonish Turns Down Request for Support to Remove Fracking Ban

During last night’s council meeting, the Town of Antigonish voted against a request for support from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to

remove a ban on fracking.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the town wants to explore more information at this time, adding there’s a lot of information on this issue that they haven’t heard.

Boucher said although the province isn’t looking at lifting the moratorium at this time, they are creating regulations, and the town needs to be prepared with an educated voice, adding they need to look after themselves and their neighbours.

A number of people attended the last night’s meeting to express concerns about fracking. Boucher said Antigonish is full of passionate people and it’s pleasing to see so many people engaged and looking out for the best interest of the whole community.

Boucher said the town will make contact with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough to let them know they’re not ready to lend their support at this time.