Antigonish Twon Council Developing a Five Year Strategic Plan

Antigonish Town Council is working on a five year strategic plan where each councillor offers input about what they see as priorities for the municipality. Mayor Sean Cameron said council also asked staff about their priorities, noting both staff and council ranked water and sewer at the top.

With it being a new council after an election in the fall, Cameron said council members brought what they heard from doorsteps while campaigning. He said the plan should be finalized before they do their capital budget, which needs to be submitted to the province by June.