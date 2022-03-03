Antigonish under budget for Snow Removal, slightly above for Salt

Antigonish CAO Jeff Lawrence said the town may be over budget slightly for salt but the town remains under budget for snow removal.

Speaking about the costs associated with the inclement weather so far this winter, Lawrence said the town spent about 108 per cent of what they budgeted for salt. Meanwhile, the town so made it through about 82 per cent of the total snow removal budget, spending $131,000 of a $160,000 budget.

As for some of the damage to local infrastructure caused by the inclement weather and subsequent flooding, Lawrence said the estimated cost of the damage to the dog park is between $3,000 and $5,000, while there isn’t a total yet to Columbus Field