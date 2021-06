The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre, in partnership with the People’s Place Library,

the Town of Antigonish, and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, opened a VIC at the Antigonish library on June 21.

The VIC is staffed with a community travel counsellor during library hours until the end of August. Organizers hope to implement a volunteer senior ambassador program to service visitors in the fall and winter. People can visit the VIC Web site at www.visitantigonish.ca