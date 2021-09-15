Antigonish Warden Pleased Two Local MLA’s are Members of Cabinet

With two new MLA`s to the area, the Antigonish County Warden says he happy to see there are

two cabinet ministers serving the two local ridings.

The first order of business following the recent provincial election, said Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron is sending a letter of congratulations to newly elected MLAs Michelle Thompson in Antigonish and Greg Morrow for Guysborough Tracadie.

McCarron also thanked Randy Delorey and Lloyd Hines for their service to the area over the last eight years.