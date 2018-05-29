Antigonish Retreat on Hope, Happiness and Healing through the Holy Spirit to be Held in Antigonish This Weekend

St. Ninian Parish in Antigonish is organizing a retreat that explores Hope, Happiness and Healing through the Holy Spirit. The retreat weekend, that opens Friday will be at the Claymore Inn Conference Centre. One of the featured presenters is Father Denis Phaneuf of Saskatoon, an experienced speaker on the ministry of teaching and healing. Phaneuf says he intends to bring some words of hope. He says many people he encounters tell him they are experiencing defeat and hopelessness in their lives.

Phaneuf will be joined by popular Catholic Speaker and author Moira Noonan. More information on the retreat can be found by following this link: http://www.saintninian.ca/events.html