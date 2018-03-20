Antigonish will not proceed with Current Business Improvement District Model; Will Explore Other Options

Special projects coordinator for the Town of Antigonish Steven Scannell made a presentation during last night’s regular council meeting updating council on the Business Improvement District.

Based on current feedback, staff recommended council not continue with the current BID as proposed.

However, Mayor Laurie Boucher said the project isn’t a failure.

Council made a commitment to the business community to create an improvement district, Boucher said, and this was the first attempt. She said they will try again and continue to listen to feedback through their Engage Antigonish sessions. The next session is taking place April 12 at St. Ninian Place.

She added the BID process won’t be complete for the year’s budget, but they will continue to work with business community to make the BID happen in some form.