Antigonish Woman Faces Charges including Attempted Murder

An Antigonish woman faces several charges, including attempted murder, after an incident on Cloverville Road in Antigonish.

On March 9 at approximately 6:35 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman ramming her car repeatedly into a man’s car on Cloverville Road.

Police learned that before this, the woman had been ramming her vehicle into the man’s truck parked at a home. The victim, a 55-year-old man, got into a second vehicle in an effort to leave the area, and the woman began ramming the vehicle he was driving.

Responding officers located the woman’s vehicle leaving the scene and attempted a traffic stop, however the woman refused to stop and fled. A short time later her vehicle became immobilized due to the damage to it. Officers attempted to arrest the woman, but she refused to unlock her vehicle doors. Officers then broke one of the vehicle’s windows and removed the woman from the vehicle. The woman continued to resist arrest but was safely arrested a short time later. No one was injured during the initial incident or the arrest.

Through continued investigation, officers determined the woman may be under the influence of drugs and demanded that she provide a blood sample for analysis. The woman refused.

Police also determined the woman had assaulted an 82-year-old man, a family member of the victim, prior to ramming the victim’s vehicle on Cloverville Rd.

Raylene Dewan, 60, of Antigonish, faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, uttering threats to property, resisting arrest, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, refusal to provide a blood sample, flight from police, and mischief over $5,000.

Police remanded Dewan into custody and she appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on March 10, where the court released her on strict conditions. She is set to return to Antigonish Provincial Court on April 6.