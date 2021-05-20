Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and CACL Antigonish Receive Mental Health Support Funding

A pair of local organizations received $25,000 each from the province for mental health

support. The province invested $850,000 of federal safe restart funding in 28 Nova Scotia groups for mental health support. Local groups receiving funding are the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and CACL Antigonish.

The province explained organizations across the province that serve those most vulnerable to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19 are receiving funding through the federal Safe Restart Agreement. They previously announced funding for other organizations through the federal Safe Restart Agreement, including $1.6 million for the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia.