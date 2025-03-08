Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre Executive Director Anita Stewart says International Women’s Day is an Important Day to Recognize

Today marks International Women’s Day and Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre executive director Anita Stewart spoke about why it is an important date to recognize.

On Thursday, the local women’s resource centre hosted a community gathering featuring food prepared by women-owned businesses at the Antigonish Farmer’s Markets. The also hosted an open house at the Guysborough satellite office yesterday.

Stewart said for the next week, the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre will feature displays featuring highlights of the 42 year history of the centre. People are encouraged to pop in.