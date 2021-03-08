Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre Has a Number of Events Planned for International Women’s Week

A number of activities are planned over the coming days as the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre marks International Women’s Week. The celebrations start today with International Women’s Day. The theme this year of the week is “Women Read! Women Lead! Feminist Storytelling 4 Equity and Justice”. Resource Centre Executive Director Wyanne Sandler says with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s forced organizers to be a bit more creative in how they were going to mark this week. Sandler says this year, it wanted to highlight women’s storytelling as a tool for social justice.

Traditionally on International Women’s Day there would be a march held, but because of COVID-19 public health protocols there will be a collective action “stand out” instead over the noon hour today. Those who want to take part will line Main Street, physically distanced between College and Church Streets, posters will be available. Also planned this week is a feminist trailblazer geocache through the town and county. Full details on the week’s activities can be found on the 989XFM Facebook page and web site and the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre’s web site.