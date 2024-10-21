Listen Live

Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre Receives $1.25 Million Federal Grant for its Healthy Relationships for Youth Program

Oct 21, 2024 | Local News

The federal government has announced funding for the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. 

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Public Health Agency of Canada has awarded a $1.25 million grant  to the centre to help support its Healthy Relationships for Youth Program.

 

Fraser says this is a huge opportunity to have a peer-led program facilitated by the students and the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre.

He says to deliver this program early in life to teach them about what healthy relationships look like has a profound impact on people’s lives over the long term.


