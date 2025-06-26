Antigonish’s Naomi Society announces housing initiative

Earlier this week, the Naomi Society announced a new purpose-built affordable housing initiative for women and children fleeing violence in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. The plan is to develop 8–10 safe and supportive housing units on Sugarloaf.

A release from the Naomi Society states a land partnership with Dr. Amy Hendricks and Paul Davie made the project possible. Patrick McKenna, purpose built housing and fund coordinator with the Naomi Society, explained Dr. Amy Hendricks and Paul Davie previously purchased 45 acres on Sugarloaf to build a medical clinic. They then Partnered with CACL for a building in the area, as well as the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society which is also building in the area.

McKenna said the society is excited to be a part of the intentional community, with shared spaces designed to promote connection, peer support, and belonging among residents.