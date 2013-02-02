Antigonish County Council Provides support for a Funding Application from the Antigonish Arena

Antigonish County Council is sending a letter of support for a funding application made by the Antigonish Arena.

During last night’s regular meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron said the Antigonish Arena previously made an application for funding through the province’s recreation facility grant program.

McCarron said the arena is looking at adding a new dressing room and doing work to existing dressing rooms, as well as replacing some equipment related to the ice.

He noted the arena made a cost share request to both the town and county of Antigonish for the work, with the county agreeing to offer $57,500 contingent on a successful application.