Antiognish County Volunteer Fire Department gets new truck

Last weekend, the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department unveiled its newest truck, a 2,500 gallon water tanker-pumper.

The $500,000 purchase has been in the works for over three years, with part of the funds came through firefighters5050, a weekly 50-50 draw that helps support the province`s fire departments. Department Deputy Chief Willie Bray said they would not have been able to pick up the new truck without the help of the 50-50 group, which allows people to purchase tickets while supporting a department of their choice.

Bray also noted the departments older vehicle went to the Liscombe Fire Department.

The Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department has 45 members across four fire halls in Beech Hill, James River, Gaspereau Lake, and Pleasant Valley. Bray says the new truck will help better serve the communities it covers.