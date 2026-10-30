Apartment Fire in D’Escousse under Investigation

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire at a 12-unit Seniors complex in D’Escousse. Residents say they could smell and see smoke in the building, but no fire alarms were triggered.

Isle Madame Deputy Fire Chief Cody Forest says firefighters were called to the scene around 2:15 Thursday afternoon on a report of a possible flue fire. Forest says on arrival, crews found heavy fire conditions in the area of the furnace room at the rear of the building. The major damage was confined to that back section which includes the furnace room and rear stairwell. Mutual aid from Port Hawkesbury, Louisdale and St. Peter’s prevented the fire from breaching into the main building and apartments. There is water damage to a couple of apartments in the back of the building and smoke damage throughout the structure.

The D’Escousse Civic Improvement Centre opened its doors and provided shelter to the residents.