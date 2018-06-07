Aphasia Nova Scotia Plans Mixer in Antigonish

Local residents plan to mark Aphasia Awareness Month by hosting an event in Antigonish. Aphasia is an acquired communication disorder, most commonly caused by a stroke.

People living with Aphasia can experience challenges in speaking, reading and writing, use of numbers, and processing language. Aphasia Nova Scotia will be hosting a mixer tonight night at 7 in Community Room at the Peoples’ Place Library in Antigonish.

Andrea Thomson, one of the organizers of the event says several presentations are planned.

Reilly, the former president of St. FX University will share his story of recovery following a stroke.

There will also be some tips on how to communicate. Everyone is invited to attend.