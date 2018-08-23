Appeal underway in Antigonish County to collect backpacks of School Supplies

backpacks full of school supplies for children in need from Grades Primary to 12. Inspired by a seven-year-old Antigonish County girl, a project has been launched to collectbackpacks full of school supplies for children in need from Grades Primary to 12.

The initiative is called Kenzie’s Backpacks, named after MacKenzie Gormley, who came up with the idea while shopping for school supplies with her mother.

MacKenzie says a variety of supplies are needed.

MacKenzie’s mother, Sherise Pettipas says initially they set a goal of filling 20 backpacks, but now have enough supplies for 33. Pettipas is pleased with the response.

Another public event to collect supplies for Kenzie’s Backpacks will be held Saturday, September First at the Antigonish Superstore. MacKenzie will be at the event.