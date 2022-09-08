Appleseed Court to be Officially Opened Tuesday

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society’s newest complex Appleseed Court will be officially

opened next week. It will be held on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.; all are welcome to attend. The 12 unit facility on Appleseed Drive has a mix of one, two and three bedroom units, a community room and an outdoor area for gardening. It is located near schools, shopping centres, restaurants and recreational facilities.

It is the second affordable housing complex to be built by the society. The first, Riverside Estates on Hope Lane has 14 one and two bedroom units. All the society’s housing units are fully occupied.