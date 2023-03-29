Application by Town Point Consulting for Oyster Cultivation in Antigonish Harbour will face a number of Intervenors at Public Hearing

There’s lots of interest in an application by Town Point Consulting for three marine aquaculture licenses and leases for oyster cultivation in the outer reaches of Antigonish Harbour.

A total of 17 groups and individuals applied for Intervenor status to the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board for an upcoming hearing into Town Point’s application, set for April 24th to 28th in Antigonish.

While granting all 17 status, the Review Board says given considerable overlap, the intervenors will be consolidated into three groups. The board states that means that rather than each individual applicant being entitled to question a witness, each of the three groups will chose one person to carry out the examination of the witness at the hearing.