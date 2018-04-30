Applications being accepted for potential tenants for Phase Two of Riverside Estates

Now that construction of phase two of Riverside Estates is underway, the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is now accepting applications from potential tenants living on low incomes.

The society’s Community Navigator, Carleton MacNeil says applications will be accepted until May 16th. MacNeil says after the deadline has passed, he’ll review all the applications to ensure they are complete.

MacNeil says the applications would then be turned over to the tenant selection committee.

MacNeil says it’s hoped tenants for the apartments will be chosen by the end of June. If all goes well in the construction phase, tenants could move in September first. Application forms can be found online at the society’s web site, or picked up at the Peoples’ Place Library, Antigonish Town Hall, the Antigonish County Municipal office or the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre.