Applications for Moose Hunt License Lottery begin May 8th

The province announced hunters can apply to enter the annual lottery for Cape Breton moose hunt licences starting Monday, May 8, at noon. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, May 31, at noon.

This year, hunters are permitted to take only bull moose. A recent survey shows the moose population is relatively healthy but has room to grow. Preserving female moose and calves will allow the population to increase gradually. The Department will continue to work closely with the Mi’kmaq and other partners to monitor the population.

The hunt takes place in the fall in five moose-management zones in Victoria and Inverness counties. A total of 345 licences will be available. Hunters can apply once to enter the draw for motorized hunts in zones 1 through 4 and once to enter the draw for the non-motorized hunt in Zone 5.

Applications can be made online with a debit or credit card or by phone with credit card only. The fee is $9.25, including HST.

The draw will take place in June and winners will be notified by mail. After June 20, hunters can also go online or call 1-833-302-0750 to find out if they were successful.

People with a licence are required by law to report on their hunt.