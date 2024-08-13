Applications Now Open for the Province’s Clean Fuel Fund

The provincial government is now accepting applications for the Clean Fuels Fund. The program helps industries, businesses and communities switch to low-carbon and renewable fuels. Options include biofuels and biomass from forestry waste products, green hydrogen and renewable natural gas.

Eligible projects include studies supporting the adoption of clean fuels, existing facilities and operations ready for implementation of clean fuel use and new infrastructure to facilitate clean fuel adoption.

Up to $3 million is available for eligible projects this year. The deadline for applicaitons is October 8th. A link to the fund application and guideline documents can be found here: https://novascotia.ca/clean-fuels-fund/