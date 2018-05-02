Applications Open for Annual Moose License Lottery

Posted at 10:15 am on May 2, 2018 | Filed Under: News

Applications are now being accepted for the annual moose license lottery. There’s 345 licenses available in five moose-management zones in Victoria and Inverness Counties. It’s the only area of the province where licensed moose hunting is permitted. Anyone who has held a moose hunting license in the last five years cannot apply this year.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a resident of Nova Scotia, have a Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources card and must be at least 18 years old by September 17th.

Licenses will be drawn June 21st.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page