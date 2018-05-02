Applications Open for Annual Moose License Lottery

Applications are now being accepted for the annual moose license lottery. There’s 345 licenses available in five moose-management zones in Victoria and Inverness Counties. It’s the only area of the province where licensed moose hunting is permitted. Anyone who has held a moose hunting license in the last five years cannot apply this year.

To be eligible, an applicant must be a resident of Nova Scotia, have a Nova Scotia Wildlife Resources card and must be at least 18 years old by September 17th.

Licenses will be drawn June 21st.