Applications Open for Financial Aid to Recruit and Retain Healthcare Workers

Last week, the province announced communities looking for financial aid to recruit and maintain healthcare workers can apply for up to $100,000 to support their work.

The Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment (OHPR) Community Fund is open again for applications this year. Last year, the fund helped 28 applicants for initiatives such as healthcare worker recognition events, online support tools, marketing videos and even a community garden.

Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, minister responsible for the Office of Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, said communities are very involved in the recruitment process and want to help.

Groups that qualify for funding include registered non-profit organizations and charity community groups, cultural organizations, member-based organizations and boards, municipalities and chambers of commerce.

The deadline for applications is November 24. Fund guidelines and the application form can be found online at novascotia.ca