Applications Open for New Awards in Sport for Antigonish

The Town of Antigonish has established the Dr. J J Carroll Awards.

The will of the late Dr. J J Carroll included a bequest to provide funds “for the purpose of providing activities for young people in the Town of Antigonish, in the areas of Minor Hockey Instruction, Swimming Instruction, and Track and Field Instruction”.

The awards will be determined by the Antigonish Town Council.

Applications by groups who qualify will be accepted until Noon on Friday, September 30th. Details are on the Town of Antigonish Website.