Bus Route: 136, Inverness, Fletcher Ingraham, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy is travelling 60 minutes late this morning
Bus Route: 122, Inverness, Ronnie Fraser, Pleasant Bay School, travelling on paved roads only today
No Collective Agreement in Trenton Yet; Town approves Tentat...11:24 am | Read Full Article
There’s still no labour agreement in place between the town of Trenton and ten municipal workers. While council voted last night in favour of a tentative agreement reached with the help of a conciliation officer between the town and members of CUPE local 281, the workers have already rejected it. A previous agreement reached last […]
Trenton seeks Support from Other Two Levels of Government to...10:48 am | Read Full Article
The town of Trenton is asking Halifax and Ottawa for funds to help get a makeover of Trenton Park off the ground. Last night, council passed a resolution to submit the project put together by the Hemlock Group – a not-for-profit organization formed to improve opportunities in Pictou County and encourage more people to settle […]
Matt MacPherson named as a linesman for the first round of t...1:06 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson will be a linesman in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. MacPherson has officiated in 34 post-season games so far, including last year’s Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. MacPherson has also logged 547 regular season games. Another Nova Scotia official headed to […]