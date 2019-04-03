Listen Live
Cancellation:
Riding the Wave: Anxiety Skills Group scheduled for today from 1-3 PM is cancelled due to impending weather
Pieridae Energy hires engineering firm to review front-end e...9:06 am | Read Full Article
Pieridae Energy Limited announced it has engaged engineering firm Kellogg Brown and Root Limited to review a previous version of the company’s front-end engineering and design study for the proposed Goldboro LNG facility. KBR will also perform an open book estimate which Pieridae states is needed before entering into an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) […]
Grass Fire Spreads to a Barn in Pictou County8:52 am | Read Full Article
The Thorburn Fire Department responded to a structure fire yesterday. The department received a call of a building on fire at around 1:20 in the afternoon. A member of the department said a grass fire had spread to a barn. Three other departments also responded to the fire, which was put out. With this being […]
Sports Roundup March 31 – Updated 10:10 am6:53 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The first game of the Rural League Finals went to Pleasantdale, who blanked Heatherton 2-0 last night at the Antigonish Arena. At the NSSAF Girls Provincial Curling Championships held at the Truro Curling Club, Team Grady from Guysborough Academy captured Bronze Medals in a tie-breaker team draw to the button against Cobequid Education […]