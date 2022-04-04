Listen Live
HWY 104 Cobequid Pass update: Hwy 104 between exits 8 and 10 westbound towards Amherst is reduced to one lane due to a MVC. Visibility is poor - passable with extreme caution. Check 511 for updates.
Town Hall will remain closed today due to deteriorating conditions. Town Hall will re-open Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.
Park Smart!
Residents are reminded to please avoid overnight parking on the street and Town-owned parking lots to assist with snow clearing. The Town thanks everyone for their cooperation.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says number of Afghan Refug...8:41 am | Read Full Article
The number of Afghan refugees in Canada hit a milestone this past week. Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was on hand at Pearson International Airport in Toronto last Wednesday to welcome 300 Afghans to the country. Fraser says that brings the total number of Afghan refugees safely in Canada to 10,000. Meantime, […]
Federal and Provincial Funding lead to More Electric Vehicle...8:22 am | Read Full Article
More Electric Vehicle charging stations are beginning to pop up across the province. This follows funding announcements by the federal and provincial governments to assist in the installation of up to 250 Level 2 electric vehicle chargers. The federal government has committed $1.2 million while the province will spend $500,000. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser […]
Three Hockey X-Men named USports All-Canadians, Liam Hawel c...6:45 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Hawel, first year business student from Arnprior, Ontario was an AUS first team all-star this season and was third in the country in scoring with 37 points, and second in goals scored with 18. Hawel is also a USports First Team […]