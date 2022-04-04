Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
April 4 Subway Trivia: A survey says that almost 1/3 of people never do THIS at the gym. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing, especially those in rural communities where testing is not available nearby, the Public Health mobile units will be offering testing in Eastern, Western and Northern zones next week: https://www.nshealth.ca/news/mobile-units-provide-additional-covid-19-testing-eastern-western-and-northern-zones
Spring 2022 Bulky Waste Pickup will take place on April 25, 26 and 27th for Town residents.
Please see the attached poster for more details and information.
Pick-up will be done on your normal collection date. For more information please visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/residential-waste-management.html?fbclid=IwAR3UfKe2N4ybY43mjyo5DP_wK-2wO1HEvH7waqgVipx5Y6Jh1Afmg7DnB1s
Three St. FX Professors Chosen As Part of a $31 Million Nati...6:32 pm | Read Full Article
Three St. FX University professors have been chosen as part of a National Health Research Training Platform funded by the federal government. Ottawa has announced it will spend $31.1 million over six years to support 13 projects. It’s a pilot program aimed at connecting early career researchers and trainees from different hospitals and universities. St. […]
Gasoline Price falls 5.4 cents, Diesel Holds Steady in lates...6:22 pm | Read Full Article
If you drive a gasoline powered vehicle, you will be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. The price of gasoline fell by 5.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.68.5 in the eastern mainland. On […]
Three Hockey X-Men named USports All-Canadians, Liam Hawel c...6:45 am | Read Full Article
St. FX X-Men Hockey forward Liam Hawel is the USports Rookie of the Year. Hawel, first year business student from Arnprior, Ontario was an AUS first team all-star this season and was third in the country in scoring with 37 points, and second in goals scored with 18. Hawel is also a USports First Team […]