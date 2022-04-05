Listen Live
Dave Hillier's bus serving École acadienne de Pomquet will be an extra hour late this morning (3 hours)
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser sees many Benefits of Liberal-ND...11:17 am | Read Full Article
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he sees a lot of positives to the recent agreement by the Liberals and the NDP to collaborate. The two parties reached a confidence-and-supply agreement. Under the deal, the NDP will support the Liberal minority government to keep it in power until 2025, in exchange for a commitment from […]
Paqtnkek Chief Tma Francis says Pope’s apology a True ...11:08 am | Read Full Article
Following an apology from Pope Francis regarding the treatment of First nations people by the Catholic Church, chief and Council of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation stated they heard the apology and are looking forward to the pope’s proposed visit to Canada this summer. Paqtnkek Chief Tma Francis, called the apology a true step in the right […]
Playoff schedules set for Antigonish Bulldogs, Cape Breton W...11:41 am | Read Full Article
The NS Junior Hockey League final schedule is set and kicks off on Friday. The Bulldogs host the first game on Friday, April 8, with the series following the next night in East Hants. The series returns to Antigonish on April 14, with game for set for April 15 in East Hants. Games are also […]