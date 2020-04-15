BOY – Jenna and Logan MacDonald, Arichat
Dragon Boat Festival in New Glasgow Cancelled for 202011:20 am | Read Full Article
Organizers behind the New Glasgow Race on The River Dragon Boat Festival has announced they are cancelling the event for 2020. A post on the group’s Facebook page states the decision was heart breaking but also the right decision for the safety on the community. The board of directors for the event state they look […]
Garage Fire in Trenton Considered Suspicious by Police10:24 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a garage in Trenton. Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Bruce Street at 5:30 Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the fire started between 5 and 5:15 a.m. The garage and its contents were completely destroyed. A 2014 Dodge Minivan and a […]
Nova Bantams Announce Annual Award Winner8:41 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Bantams Hockey Team has announced its end of season award winners. Tyler Peddle picked up two awards, Regular Season Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Peddle led the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League in points at 84 and goals scored at 57; both record setting for the league. The playoffs MVP is […]