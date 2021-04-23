GIRL – Tikisha Gould and Jordan Mitchell, Wekoqmaq First Nation
Reminder: Spring 2021 Bulky Waste Pick-Up will take place on April 26, 27 & 28 for Town residents! Please see the poster below on what is acceptable for pick-up.
Pick-up will be done on your normal collection date. For more information, visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/residential-waste-management.html
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Rise3:28 pm | Read Full Article
You will be paying more at the pumps today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up 1.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is $1.27.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.28.2 on Cape Breton. Diesel is up by 2.6 cents […]
Provincial Health Officials Identify 44 new cases of COVID-1...2:48 pm | Read Full Article
There are 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness Department officials says 33 cases are in Central Zone, include five identified at five schools; Dartmouth South Academy, Ross Road School in Westphal, Holland Road Elementary in Fletchers Lake, and St. Catherine’s Elementary and St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary in Halifax […]
Sports Roundup – April 246:25 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS COVID Restrictions in HRM have put many league playoffs on hold, including the U16 league which includes the Cabot Highlanders, and the U18 league, where the Pictou County Weeks Majors and CB West Islanders are still in contention. Maritime Junior League: Pictou County is scheduled to play the Ramblers in Amherst tonight at […]