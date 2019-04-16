GIRL – Kendra and Andrew Arsenault, Antigonish
Heritage Committee in Town of Pictou May be Revived2:18 pm | Read Full Article
Pictou town council may revive its Heritage Committee. In a presentation to council last night, local resident and avid historian St. Clair Prest noted that while the town has over a hundred buildings at least a century old, only a handful are designated heritage properties. Mayor Jim Ryan says while he was surprised to hear […]
Antigonish Art Fair to Organize Street Fair This Year1:51 pm | Read Full Article
Organizers behind the Antigonish Art fair have a new task this summer. They are also organizing the annual street fair. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council appreciates the art fair team taking on the street fair, adding she knows they are very busy already. She pointed to the work put into the art fair, which […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]