BOY – Kaitlin Rorison and Liam Gillis, Inverness
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Bus #251 Sharron Rhynold, Thorburn Consolidated and North Nova Education Center, 30 min late this morning.
Subway Trivia: 16% of people of say they have been known to do THIS when they go through the drive-thru. What is it? Breakfast for 2 for you. Post here: https://t.co/MpuX8KWXBP
East Coast Credit Union Posts Positive Year-End Results10:33 am | Read Full Article
It’s been another successful year at the East Coast Credit Union. Audited financial statements released at the Credit Union’s Annual General Meeting in Halifax this week show a 5.5 per cent increase in assets to $769.8 million, a net income of $2.61 million and increased overall membership. The AGM was hosted by Credit Union Chair […]
People’s Party of Canada receives recognition to Field...10:28 am | Read Full Article
Elections Canada formally recognized the Cape Breton Canso People’s Party of Canada Association as an official electoral district association. The association is set to serve as the official representative of the People’s Party of Canada locally and will select a candidate to represent the party in the 2019 federal election. The PPC is a right-wing […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]