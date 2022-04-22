Listen Live
Spring 2022 Bulky Waste Pickup will take place on April 25, 26 and 27th for Town residents.
Please see the attached poster for more details and information.
Pick-up will be done on your normal collection date. For more information please visit: https://townofantigonish.ca/residential-waste-management.html?fbclid=IwAR3UfKe2N4ybY43mjyo5DP_wK-2wO1HEvH7waqgVipx5Y6Jh1Afmg7DnB1s
Happy Birthday Danton Phinney of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along to you.
With community sessions on the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish set to resume next week, Antigonish Deputy Mayor William Cormier said they are trying to provide information and answer questions. Sometimes, Cormier said, it can be divisive to ask people if they are for or against something. He said the sessions […]
The price of gasoline is up. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline jumped 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.75.2 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.76. While gasoline is up, diesel is down. It dipped […]
The Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League has announced its year end awards. Among those recognized was second year blueliner with the Novas Brady Peddle, who was named to the league’s first all-star team. Another local product also made the first all-star team, defenceman Owen Conrad with the Pictou County WearWell Bombers. Facebook Twitter